Watch as flames burn through the farmland area as firefighters battle to control the blaze.

Dramatic aerial video shows a massive fire raging with black plumes of smoke rising into the sky between two popular tourist destinations.

In the 30-second video, a large line of intense flames can be seen, with thick smoke engulfing the land, as a helicopter circles the affected area.

The fire is reported to have started at the Cerro Muriano military base in Córdoba, Spain, with it having spread outside the military exclusion zone. The blaze, in the Andalusia region, is situated between tourist locations Malaga and Seville.

