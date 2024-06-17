This video More videos

Residents are ‘livid’ after they were ordered to pay £10,000 for a new fence - to stop them helping boat users with their shopping.

People living in Albion Mill in Worcester have been banned from passing bags over the existing railings. Apartment managers now plan to erect a 2m (6.5ft) high 35m (114ft) long fence to block off the pontoon after two people complained about boat owners trespassing.

They say the current practice means boat owners access a private car park - which means a 20 minute walk - and some people have been climbing over the metal railings to cut through. But furious residents claim they are being punished for helping boat owners.