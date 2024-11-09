Watch the moment police arrive at a property to find the homeowner pinning down a burglar to the sofa - after he alerted them to his presence by switching on a light.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a courageous homeowner pinned a burglar to the sofa.

David Timmins alerted the homeowners to his presence by switching on a downstairs light. The homeowners called 999 and police arrived on scene 10 minutes later. As police entered the property, they saw Timmins being pinned down on the sofa by the homeowner.

Timmins was arrested and immediately admitted his guilt to officers.

David Timmins. | South Yorkshire Police

The incident happened in Sheffield during the early hours of September 2.

On September 3, David Timmins, 42, of North Hill Road in Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary dwelling and theft - no violence. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on November 1 where he was handed prison time totalling two years and six months. He must also pay a surcharge of £228.

Katie Summerhayes, the officer in charge of this case, said: "The victim of this burglary showed incredible courage in detaining Timmins before we arrived at the scene. Our officers acted quickly and, thanks in no small part to the victim, Timmins had no choice but to admit his guilt. I am pleased with the result of this case which shows we will take strong, robust action against burglars who think they can terrorise our communities and get away with it”.