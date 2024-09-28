Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as Jess Phillips MP, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, addresses a Labour conference fringe event - saying stopping VAWG should be everyone’s “core business”.

At the Rally Against Violence Towards Women and Girls on September 24, she said: “This won’t change unless we make it systematic for anyone who ever comes across either a victim or a perpetrator to think of it as being their core business to do something about this.

Jess Phillips MP speaking at The Rally Against Violence Towards Women and Girls at Labour conference. | National World

“It cannot be just the responsibility of the violence against women and girls sector anymore. Every doctor, every nurse, every housing provider, every council, every mayor, every government department has to understand that the regime is changing”.

Also at the event, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP reiterated Labour’s promise to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. She received applause from the room when she talked about the government’s moves to embed domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms, introduce an exemption from local connection rules on social housing for domestic abuse victims and buffer zones around abortion clinics.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP spoke on the need to change harmful attitudes towards women and girls and the role that men have to play in tackling VAWG.

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) say 3000 VAWG related offences are recorded each day. At least 1 in every 12 women will be a victim per year - with the exact number expected to be much higher.