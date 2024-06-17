Leicestershire: Land Rover driver reverse rams into police car seriously injuring officer in shocking footage
Shocking video shows the moment a driver reversed his Land Rover Freelander into a police car causing the officer serious injuries.
While out on patrol in November 2022, PC James Yeoman became aware that the 4x4 was displaying false number plates. PC Yeoman followed the vehicle onto Old House Lane in Markfield, Leicestershire. The Land Rover stopped and reversed at speed towards the police car, causing the airbags to be deployed .
PC Yeoman sustained serious leg, back, neck and arm injuries and has had to undergo months of treatment. Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to the police car.
The driver, Gerard McDonagh, 21, of Copt Oak Road, Markfield, was charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage, and assault on an emergency worker. McDonagh pleaded guilty to all of the offences and was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on June 14 to 10 months in prison and banned from driving for two years and five months.
