Chairman of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry announces the death of a leading former sub-postmaster wrongly sacked from Post Office - who had not received the full compensation to what they were entitled.

A leading former sub-postmaster who was wrongly sacked from the Post Office has sadly died before receiving her full compensation.

On October 9, chairman of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, Sir Wyn Williams, announced that Gillian Blakey had died last week.

Sir Wyn Williams said: "My understanding is that Mrs Blakey had not received additional compensation to which she was entitled. That must be a matter of great regret for all concerned”.

Sir Wyn Williams announces the death of Gillian Blakey. | Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

Mrs Blakey, from Lincolnshire, who was a core participant in the inquiry, ran the post office in Cleethorpes Road for eight years, before a fault with the computer system Horizon led to her being sacked.

Her husband, David Blakey, was wrongly given a criminal conviction after being held responsible for a false account which had a £65,000 deficit. Mr Blakey lived with a criminal record for 17 years until his conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2021.

In a 2022 witness statement to the inquiry, Mrs Blakey said: “The post office robbed us of our business, our livelihood and our home. It robbed us of the chance of a peaceful, happy and prosperous retirement and the chance of selling a thriving business.”

Sir Alan Bates, who leads the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, has recently criticised the delays in financial redress for the victims of the scandal.