Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment police with tasers run into a caravan and arrest a drugs gang, which will feature on this week’s episode of UK Crime Caught on Camera on Shots! - Freeview channel 262.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police raided a drugs gang’s caravan.

Officers swooped on the Lincolnshire caravan park in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the gang were wearing rubber gloves as they prepared the drugs to sell. The others were forced to lie on their fronts before being handcuffed.

Police arrest Yorkshire men after drugs discovered in caravan. | Lincolnshire Police

The officers seized large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin as well as £1,000 in cash.

They also found cars parked outside which had been seen making trips linked to drug dealing.

Five people, all from Bradford, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One was found not guilty, and three pleaded guilty and were sentenced collectively to over 11 years in prison.

Another failed to appear in court, but was sentenced in his absence for four years in prison.

This incident features in the latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera.

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots!, Freeview channel 262, on May 11 at 8pm, or on demand now on the Shots! website here .