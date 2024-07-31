I went to London's secret beach with sandy shores, 60-acre lake and café - it was better than Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Callum Ryan, 23, was looking for ways to enjoy the sunshine without having to head miles out of London. He Googled 'beaches around London' - knowing the nearest coast is 42 miles away - but found the Ruislip Lido, in Hillingdon which is just 30 minutes outside of the city centre.
The "secret beach" is free and Callum said it was better than Brighton as the lido is a 60-acre lake in the heart of Ruislip woods.
After visiting the lido on July 19, Callum said the place - which is covered in sand and has water to paddle in just like a beach - was "packed" full of people lounging about on towels and playing volleyball.
Callum, a content creator, from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, said: "It is great, I was really impressed when I was there. I went and chilled out. Check out the cafe - there is an outdoor gym which is quite cool - and a waterpark for children.
"I would definitely go back, I have a date booked in with friends and my family are keen to go and check it out too. Location wise it is a lot better than Brighton."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.