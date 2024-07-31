This video More videos

Watch as Callum shows off the sandy shores, 60-acre lake, café and outdoor gym at "London's secret beach".

A savvy traveller visited "London's secret beach" and said it's "better than Brighton".

Callum Ryan, 23, was looking for ways to enjoy the sunshine without having to head miles out of London. He Googled 'beaches around London' - knowing the nearest coast is 42 miles away - but found the Ruislip Lido, in Hillingdon which is just 30 minutes outside of the city centre.

The "secret beach" is free and Callum said it was better than Brighton as the lido is a 60-acre lake in the heart of Ruislip woods.

Callum Ryan at London's secret beach. | @thatonecal / SWNS

After visiting the lido on July 19, Callum said the place - which is covered in sand and has water to paddle in just like a beach - was "packed" full of people lounging about on towels and playing volleyball.

Callum, a content creator, from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, said: "It is great, I was really impressed when I was there. I went and chilled out. Check out the cafe - there is an outdoor gym which is quite cool - and a waterpark for children.