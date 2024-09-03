Shocking video shows moment lorry driver crashed after looking at phone narrowly avoiding hitting three people

By Jessica Martin
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch CCTV of the moment lorry driver Raymond Catterall collides with a stationary car on a major road, narrowly avoiding hitting three people standing on a nearby grass verge, after repeatedly looking down at his phone.

Shocking video shows the moment a lorry driver crashed after being distracted by his phone.

In dashcam footage and CCTV, Raymond Catterall can be seen looking down at his phone before swerving on the A55 at Tal-y-Bont, Gwynedd in Wales and crashing into bushes. Catterall collided with a broken down car and narrowly avoided hitting three people and a dog standing on a grass verge.

Lorry driver crashed into car after looking at phone.Lorry driver crashed into car after looking at phone.
Lorry driver crashed into car after looking at phone. | Crown Prosecution Service

Raymond Catterall, 44, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving. At Caernarfon Crown Court on August 30, Catterall was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence, 150 hours of unpaid work, a three-month curfew and a 12-month driving disqualification.

