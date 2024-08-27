This video More videos

Watch the moment a man was arrested by police for his involvement in disorder as he stepped off a plane, returning from holiday.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment a man was arrested by police for his involvement in disorder as he stepped off a plane.

On returning from holiday, Thomas Whitehead is seen being led down stairs from a Ryanair plane in handcuffs, before he is put into the back of a police van.

