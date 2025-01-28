Dramatic moment man with a knife is chased down by police officer on a bike
Bodycam footage shows the moment a man was chased down by police on a bike, before an officer uncovers a knife while searching him.
Bodycam footage shows the moment a man with a knife was pursued by a police officer on a bike.
Sergeant Richard Fryer saw the man outside Erdington train station and tried to speak to him, but he instantly cycled off, at around 11.20am on Monday.
Sergeant Fryer cycled after him, shouting at him to stop along the way, before the man eventually gave up on Dean Road.
He was searched and officers recovered a lock knife.
Mouhammad Diagne, aged 22, of Erdington, admitted possession of a knife when he appeared before city magistrates on Tuesday. He will be sentenced in March.
