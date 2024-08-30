This video More videos

Watch the moment Marine Police battled strong winds and large waves to rescue yachtsman Roy Harris from a storm - after picking up a distress call he made when his vessel began taking on water.

Dramatic video shows the moment Marine Police rescued a yachtsman from a storm.

Roy Harris and his partner Caroline Wilson were sailing back to the River Crouch from Kent on August 25 when a storm hit unexpectedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the yacht, the Samphire, taking on water and its jib sheet (sail rope) torn, Mr Harris radioed a PAN-PAN message to alert nearby boats and emergency services that their vessel had an urgent problem.

Marine Police rescue yachtsman from storm. | Essex Police

Sergeant Alex Southgate, PC John Perry and special constable Scott McCabe were on patrol in the force rib Sentinel when they picked up Harris’ distress call. Working with the Dover Coastguard Operations Centre, they located the 40ft-yacht near Gunfleet Sands Offshore Wind Farm, four miles off Clacton.

Despite battling strong winds and large waves, PC Perry was able to manoeuvre Sentinel alongside Samphire so Sergeant Southgate could cross over and board the yacht. Sergeant Southgate said the skipper was suffering from severe sea sickness and was in a state of shock. The sergeant was able to take control of the yacht and steer it to the safety of Brightlingsea Harbour.

Due to the weather conditions and the yacht’s damaged sail, the journey took more than two hours in rough seas – it would usually take 45 minutes in normal conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad