A shocking and informative video from the National Crime Agency shows how criminals have been able to get past anti-fraud online banking checks using an illegal service.

The chilling video (click to play above) reveals how fraudsters have been able to socially engineer banking customers into disclosing genuine one-time-passcodes, or give other identifiable information.

Three men have admitted running a website enabling criminals to circumvent banking anti-fraud checks - using some of the shocking techniques shown in the National Crime Agency video above.

Pictured: Vijayasidhurshan Vijayanathan, Callum Picari and Aza Siddeeque | NCA

An NCA investigation showed that www.OTP.Agency was run by Callum Picari, Vijayasidhurshan Vijayanathan, and Aza Siddeeque. Scammers were charged a subscription fee which helped them to carry out their criminal activities. A basic package allowed multi-factor authentication to be bypassed on platforms such as HSBC, Monzo, and Lloyds so that criminals could complete fraudulent online transactions.

NCA cyber investigators believe over 12,500 people were targeted between September 2019 and March 2021, when it was taken offline after the trio were arrested.Siddeeque promoted the website and provided technical support to criminal customers.Picari was its owner, developer and main beneficiary and plugged the service on a Telegram group with over 2,200 members.The trio were charged with conspiracy to make and supply articles for use in fraud. Picari was also charged with money laundering.