Police discover cannabis farm behind 'secret trap door' leading to underground tunnel network

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 30th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Police discovered a ‘secret trap door’...which led them to a network of underground tunnels filled with illegal drugs.

Video (click to play above) shows an underground drugs tunnel which police discovered behind a ‘secret trap door’.

Cannabis farm found in underground tunnel | Northumbria Police

The network of ‘drugs tunnels and rooms’ contained almost 200 mature cannabis plants, equipment, and a significant electrical bypass - which can cause a significant fire hazard.

Posting on social media, Northumbria Police wrote: “We attended an address in the Highcliffe Gardens area, where we discovered a secret trap door in the floor.It led to a series of drugs tunnels and rooms containing. We called in our specially trained officers to dismantle the cannabis farm and make the electricals safe before a total of £215,000 class B drugs were removed from the property.”

