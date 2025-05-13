Drug courier for OCG who supplied just under £3m of drugs across the UK is sentenced

Watch as police search a man’s Audi and find £200k in cash.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows the moment police discovered £200k in cash and multiple mobile phones during a search of a drug courier’s Audi.

On October 12 2023, at the request of Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), officers from Cumbria Police intercepted Nathaniel Armani as he drove his Audi A8 south on the M6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armani was arrested and his mobile phones examined, which police say were found to contain evidence - including images and videos - of his criminal activities and his connection to an Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Nathaniel Armani. | South Wales Police

Police say Armani acted as a courier for an OCG operating from a base in the Metropolitan Police area. The group were responsible for the wholesale supply of multi-kilo quantities of cocaine and cannabis throughout the UK.

On May 2, Nathaniel Armani, 46, of Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, appeared at Merthyr Crown Court for sentencing.

He had already pleaded guilty to money laundering and drug supply offences at earlier hearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - namely 11kg of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs - namely 603kg of cannabis and transferring criminal property - namely just under £1.7 million in cash.

The combined wholesale value of the drugs supplied by Armani was just under £3 million.