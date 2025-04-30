Spectacular cockpit footage shows RAF Red Arrows display being perfected as 2025 season dates listed in full
Incredible cockpit footage shows a thrilling new display being perfected and polished by the Red Arrows.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team have been training in Greece before they begin their 2025 display season. The region affords a traditionally more settled climate to ensure maximum training hours can be clocked up.
About 60 displays have been announced as part of the team’s latest programme, which begins in May and includes events across each nation of the UK and several in mainland Europe.
The pre-season preparations overseas are called Exercise Springhawk and allows both pilots and ground crew chance to carry out focussed training and refine the new show, which changes each year.
Squadron Leader Jon Bond is leading the nine-jet team, which is based at RAF Waddington.
He said: “Training for the Red Arrows’ 61st season is well underway and we can’t wait to display at shows this summer. Exercise Springhawk is a crucial part of the preparations for this, allowing all parts of the team to come together – often in more settled, finer weather than at home – to further develop the new show.
“The aim is to use these conditions to fly up to 15 sorties a week, at a range of different locations, to simulate the varied places and scenarios we’ll experience this season. This teamwork culminates in the Red Arrows being assessed in late-May, hopefully in order to be granted Public Display Authority.”
Where are Red Arrows flying in 2025 UK displays? Full dates:
- 05/05/2025: VE Day 80, London - flypast
- 30/05/2025: Midlands Air Festival
- 31/05/2025: Midlands Air Festival
- 31/05/2025: English Riviera Airshow
- 01/06/2025: English Riviera Airshow
- 01/06/2025: Midlands Air Festival
- 05/06/2025: Isle of Man TT Races
- 08/06/2025: RAF Cosford Airshow
- 14/06/2025: HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast
- 21/06/2025: Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield
- 22/06/2025: Duxford Summer Air Show
- 28/06/2025: Shuttleworth Festival of Flight
- 28/06/2025: Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes
- 29/06/2025: Event to be confirmed/announced in due course
- 29/06/2025: Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn
- 05/07/2025: Wales Airshow, Swansea
- 06/07/2025: Wales Airshow, Swansea
- 06/07/2025: Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast
- 10/07/2025: Goodwood Festival of Speed
- 11/07/2025: Goodwood Festival of Speed
- 13/07/2025: Goodwood Festival of Speed
- 18/07/2025: Royal International Air Tattoo
- 19/07/2025: Royal International Air Tattoo
- 20/07/2025: Royal International Air Tattoo
- 21/07/2025: The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen
- 26/07/2025: Swanage Carnival
- 26/07/2025: Old Buckenham
- 27/07/2025 Old Buckenham
- 09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
- 09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast
- 10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
- 13/08/2025 Falmouth Week
- 14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival
- 21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
- 22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
- 22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta
- 05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
- 06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
- 07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields
- 04/10/2025Duxford Flying Finale
