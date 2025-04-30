Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazing cockpit footage shows the Red Arrows practicing a fantastic new display ahead of the 2025 display season - here’s the full list of the upcoming UK display dates.

Incredible cockpit footage shows a thrilling new display being perfected and polished by the Red Arrows.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team have been training in Greece before they begin their 2025 display season. The region affords a traditionally more settled climate to ensure maximum training hours can be clocked up.

About 60 displays have been announced as part of the team’s latest programme, which begins in May and includes events across each nation of the UK and several in mainland Europe.

The pre-season preparations overseas are called Exercise Springhawk and allows both pilots and ground crew chance to carry out focussed training and refine the new show, which changes each year.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond is leading the nine-jet team, which is based at RAF Waddington.

He said: “Training for the Red Arrows’ 61st season is well underway and we can’t wait to display at shows this summer. Exercise Springhawk is a crucial part of the preparations for this, allowing all parts of the team to come together – often in more settled, finer weather than at home – to further develop the new show.

“The aim is to use these conditions to fly up to 15 sorties a week, at a range of different locations, to simulate the varied places and scenarios we’ll experience this season. This teamwork culminates in the Red Arrows being assessed in late-May, hopefully in order to be granted Public Display Authority.”

Where are Red Arrows flying in 2025 UK displays? Full dates:

05/05/2025: VE Day 80, London - flypast

30/05/2025: Midlands Air Festival

31/05/2025: Midlands Air Festival

31/05/2025: English Riviera Airshow

01/06/2025: English Riviera Airshow

01/06/2025: Midlands Air Festival

05/06/2025: Isle of Man TT Races

08/06/2025: RAF Cosford Airshow

14/06/2025: HM The King’s Official Birthday Flypast, London - flypast

21/06/2025: Northern Ireland Armed Forces’ Day - Newtownards Airfield

22/06/2025: Duxford Summer Air Show

28/06/2025: Shuttleworth Festival of Flight

28/06/2025: Armed Forces’ Day North East Lincolnshire, Cleethorpes

29/06/2025: Event to be confirmed/announced in due course

29/06/2025: Battle of Britain Airshow, Headcorn

05/07/2025: Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025: Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025: Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast

10/07/2025: Goodwood Festival of Speed

11/07/2025: Goodwood Festival of Speed

13/07/2025: Goodwood Festival of Speed

18/07/2025: Royal International Air Tattoo

19/07/2025: Royal International Air Tattoo

20/07/2025: Royal International Air Tattoo

21/07/2025: The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen

26/07/2025: Swanage Carnival

26/07/2025: Old Buckenham

27/07/2025 Old Buckenham

09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast

10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

13/08/2025 Falmouth Week

14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival

21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta

05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields

04/10/2025Duxford Flying Finale