One-in-100,000 rare white squirrel caught on video roaming the streets of UK town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video footage shows a rare white squirrel roaming the streets of a UK town.
In the footage, posted to Facebook by Maria Smith, the white squirrel is seen circling the pavement, perhaps looking for crumbs, before running off down the road.
In response to Maria’s video, one user commented: “Beautiful, I hope I manage to catch a glimpse one day.” Another added: “What a beautiful squirrel, I do hope he stays safe.”
According to wildlife experts, white squirrels are a one-in-100,000 genetic occurrence, with around 50 said to be in the UK. White squirrels live in places like parks and cemeteries where the number of predators are low.
The squirrel was spotted at the weekend in Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly, South Wales.
In June 2024, a white squirrel was sighted in a Warwick park. Footage shows the squirrel happily climbing the branches of a tree.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.