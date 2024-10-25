Shoplifter who stole £70 'Friends' box set caught by patrolling officers
Watch the moment (click to play above) a brazen shoplifter was caught on CCTV stealing a Blu-ray box set worth £70.
Thomas Crampton entered FOPP, in Bridlesmith Gate, Nottingham, and left without paying for the 'Friends' box set, worth £70.
Staff witnessed the theft, which took place on 24 September, and called the police.
An investigation was launched and Crampton was identified as the offender after a neighbourhood officer recognised him on the CCTV images. The 34-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday (19 October) after patrolling response officers spotted him in South Parade.
As well as the shop theft, Crompton was further arrested in relation to a car break-in that took place at The Hickings Building, in Queens Road, on 8 August. CCTV showed Crampton approach the vehicle before smashing a passenger window with a frying pan (below). He then searched the vehicle but is not believed to have taken anything.
He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year – which means he must stay out of trouble or face going to prison. As part of the sentence, he must complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and pay compensation totalling £195.
Sergeant Jono Pothercary, of the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said response officers did well to arrest Crampton while patrolling the streets. He added:
“Retail crime is hugely impactful to businesses and that is why we keep a look out for identified suspects when carrying our proactive patrols. Vehicle crime also has a detrimental impact on victims and we will always do everything we can to investigate and pursue those responsible.”
