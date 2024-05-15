Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch a video tour of Cunard’s Queen Anne, including restaurants, performance spaces and outdoor areas.

Stunning new footage shows off Cunard’s £540m cruise ship Queen Anne.

The 322mt, 14 deck liner, which features Cunard’s famous red and black funnel, is the company’s first new ship in 14 years.

After being completed two years later than planned, Queen Anne finally set sail on her maiden voyage, sailing from Southampton to Lisbon in Portugal, in May 2024. Cunard will officially name Queen Anne in a ceremony in Liverpool on June 3 2024.

Here we’ve taken a look at what a luxurious stay on the Queen Anne could look like, including video of the glitzy restaurants and modern recreational areas on the impressive vessel.

The Pavilion

The videographer walks out onto the bright and fresh-looking pavilion and shows off its main feature - the swimming pool. We see the ‘specially-designed’ glass dome roof that retracts in warmer climes and the central stage for performances or film screenings. Footage shows the top deck wellness studio, with equipment set up for a class of sunset yoga perhaps. The studio offers a range of classes for all abilities, in a relaxing space with ocean views.

The Grand Lobby

Video shows Captain Inger Thorhauge together with her crew in The Grand Lobby. The Grand Lobby features a curved grand staircase and marble flooring. The Grand Lobby Boutiques include brands such as Garrard fine jewellery, Raishma, Shaun Leane, Hugo Boss and the Cunard Collection for a unique shopping experience on Queen Anne.

The Royal Court Theatre

Footage shows Queen Anne’s 835-seat Royal Court Theatre. Passengers can enjoy an evening at the theatre watching a new in-house production or a critically acclaimed West End show. We also see The Queens Room, a Cunard-signature entertainment space, and The Bright Lights Society show bar - an intimate performance room exclusive to Queen Anne.

Carinthia Lounge

Video shows a mouth-watering selection of pastries, savoury bites and sweet treats in Queen Anne’s Carinthia Lounge. Cunard says the Carinthia Lounge is an ideal setting for light lunches, small plate dishes and premium wines. The lounge hosts a variety of live entertainment every day, ranging from quiz nights to jazz.

Princess Grill and Queens Grill