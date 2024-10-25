This video More videos

Take a look around this dream home for commuters -as a train station house goes up for sale for £850,000 with RightMove.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daily commute can’t get much more convenient - than living in a train station house! And for £850,000 - the unique grade-II listed home, in Westhumble, Surrey, could be yours.

The new owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station, which has regular trains to both Waterloo and Victoria - so for those commuting to London, this is a great way to save on door-to-door journey time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station. | Ralph James / SWNS

Listed on Rightmove with Ralph James Estate Agents, the property is described as offering "the best of both worlds - historic charm and modern convenience."

The dream home for commuters is up for sale - in a station house in Westhumble, north of Dorking in Surrey. | Ralph James / SWNS

The description says that one of the home's standout features is its "direct links to London" (as direct as can be) - as well as its spacious reception room, private elevated garden, and onsite parking.

The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station. | Ralph James / SWNS

The listing says: "An exceptional family home positioned in a rarely available former station house, boasting character and charm throughout, located in a peaceful village setting yet conveniently within direct links to London on your doorstep.