A video shows two-year-old Aris getting ready to go backpacking in Asia, where his parents first met and where they feel the happiest.

A two-year-old backpacker has embarked on his first long-haul trip, hostel-hopping around Asia - because his parents want him to grow up "around other cultures, discovering the world."

Louis Bennett, 32, and Kay Chalaris, 34, used to backpack separately before meeting in a Cambodian hostel in November 2018.

But after staying in southeast Asia for five months, the pair had no further savings to travel with - and were forced to stop completely after the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Louis Bennett and Kay Chalaris with young Aris. | Louis Bennett / SWNS

Two years later, Kay fell pregnant with the couple’s son, Aris, now two, and haven’t been able to go on an extended trip since.

After saving £8,000 in total, to cover flights, accommodation, food and public transport, the family set off for an indefinite trip around Asia on January 16.

The couple plan to take Aris to Thailand, Vietnam, and Siem Reap, Cambodia - where they first met, and are hoping to document their travels on littlenomaticfamily.com.

Louis, a web designer from Portsmouth said: “We can’t wait to take Aris to Asia, where we feel the happiest. We’ve got the first two months booked and planned - but no idea how long we’re going to stay.”

Kay said: “We’ve been trying to explain everything to Aris because he’s only two. I’ve shown him where we’re going to see elephants and which beaches we’re going to. He’s got his little life jacket packed, as well as his hiking boots and summer outfits.”

