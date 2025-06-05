Watch the moment Sipho Ncube, of Birmingham, a leading member of the gang, was arrested after running from the scene of a road crash.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment gang members who flaunted their wealth while flooding communities with drugs and exploiting children were arrested.

Police say the gang was actively selling millions of pounds worth of Class A drugs on an industrial scale in various towns within Nottinghamshire (Sutton-in-Ashfield, Mansfield and Hucknall), as well as in neighbouring Derbyshire (Long Eaton, Ripley and Ilkeston), Lincolnshire (Grantham and Spalding) and Leicestershire (Coalville).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further drugs line cnnected with the gang was found to be active as far away as the Aberdeen area of Scotland.

Members of drug dealing gang posed in photographs and professionally choreographed music videos flaunting their profits with expensive cars, watches and bottles of champagne. | Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS

Police say they’ve identified 13 different drugs lines connected with the group.

Members of the gang sold heroin and cocaine to vulnerable addicts using bulk phone messaging and sophisticated marketing techniques - more than 1,400 customer numbers were identified and 33,000 bulk marketing messages were sent out.

In order to maximise their profits, the group produced their own crack cocaine and used bulking agents to increase the weight of the drugs they sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the group armed themselves with weapons, including blank and live firearms, to safeguard their enterprise from competitors.

The police investigation also revealed the gang recruited children as young as 16 to do the dangerous work of transporting and dealing the drugs.

Members of the group posed in photographs and professionally choreographed music videos flaunting their profits with expensive cars, watches and bottles of champagne.

UK drugs gang sentenced

On June 3, 12 offenders were in the dock to be sentenced by Judge Mark Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sipho Ncube, aged 29, of Birmingham - a leading member of the group who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle of Rolex watches, designer clothes and posing with bundles of cash. Hand-written notes revealed how he boasted of aiming to earn £20,000 a week from drug dealing. He was repeatedly found in possession of knives and brazen in continuing to offend despite being on bail following earlier arrests. He was jailed for 15 years

Jephte Fikula, aged 29 - Another senior and hands-on member of the group who revelled in the reputation and lifestyle drug dealing brought him. Police found firearms when they raided homes associated with him. He was jailed for 21 years.

Ramone Campbell, aged 28 - Responsible for running at least one of the group’s drug lines and recruited and involved a 16-year-old boy in drugs supply. He also had possession at times of the same live firing weapon as Fikula.

Kamel Mantock, aged 28 - Despite repeated arrests continued to brazenly engage in drugs supply and was engaged in multiple drug lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaysaniel Grant, aged 26 - Together with Comrie-Patterson was largely responsible for the day-to-day running of the operation in Nottingham. Lived at Bluebell Hill Road which became a major hub for the group. When the property was searched in April 2023 he was seen trying to throw away cocaine and heroin.

Aiden Farah, aged 21 - Responsible for the operation of a drug line in Long Eaton and Stapleford which distributed more than 7,000 bulk messages.

Godpraise Bouwen, aged 22 - Responsible two of the group's most lucrative drug lines, operating in Hucknall and Spalding, and the wholesale supply of drugs. Although younger than Ncube and Fikula and less senior in the group, he had aspirations to achieve their status.

Bayleigh Reid, aged 25 - A trusted member of the group involved in the storage of items in preparation of their drugs. This included 1.5kg of powder used in the bulking and production of crack cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaiel Landu, aged 24 - Described as the 'quartermaster' of the group he was found to be responsible for supplying others with the drugs they needed for the day's dealing and receiving cash they had earned.

Tarell Comrie-Patterson, aged 28 - Shared day-to-day running of the Nottingham operation with Grant and 'controlled' a 16-year-old boy who was sleeping at their home and being used to transport drugs.

Laquarne Fogo, aged 20 - An habitual knife-carrier who was directly involved in the production of crack cocaine for the group and was trusted to be in control of a line operating in Sutton-in-Ashfield for a period.

Amang Kanyi, aged 25 – Convicted after trial and found to be an enthusiastic member of the group involved in the running of lines to Coalville, Mansfield and Long Eaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ncube, Fikula, Campbell, Mantock, Grant, Farah, Bouwen, Reid, Landu, Comrie-Patterson, Fogo, and Kanyi were all convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Fikula was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Campbell was further convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.