Shocking video footage shows the devastating state of city centres after yobs smashed up windows, set fire to shops and looted them during riots across the UK.

Masked troublemakers are seen clashing with police officers and smashing shop windows during the riots this weekend. The video (click to play above) shows the devastating aftermath, where windows had been put through and fires had been started in high street stores, including Shoezone, 02, and Gregs.

Looters smash window with metal chairs

One onlooker in Hull, East Yorks., is heard encouraging others throwing missiles at a Specsavers to: "Go get me some Raybans." In another video, rioters are seen using metal chairs to smash the storefront window of Shoezone before rampaging through the shop.

Terrified shop workers were forced to lock their doors as rioters tried to force their way inside the stores on Saturday (3/8) afternoon.

Throwing stuff at police

Henry James, 18, witnessed scenes of rioting in both Leeds and Hull. He described the chaotic scenes in Hull as being akin to a 'war zone', saying: [The shopping centre] was on lockdown. [There were] lots of kids and men throwing stuff at the police... scaffolding, rocks, wheelie bins filled with stuff - anything they could get their hands on. They started using the fire extinguishers to smash the way into shops - Shoe Zone, Greggs and O2.”

Police had ‘no control’ over riots

He added that the police had ‘no control over it’, and when looters smashed their way into a Lush shop they began throwing bath bombs at police.