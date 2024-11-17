This video More videos

Watch the moment a drunk driver who repeatedly reversed into a car gets arrested.

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when a drunk driver got pulled by police - after repeatedly reversing into another car. Donatas Sileikis, 36, was more than three times the legal limit – as well as driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Sileikis was reported to police after striking the car in Mountsteven Avenue in Walton, Peterborough, on October 19. He was charged with drink driving after he blew 114 in custody – more than three times the legal limit.

Sileikis, of Burmer Road, New England was handed a four year driving disqualification at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last Friday (November 8) after admitting the offences. He was also sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and told to pay a £500 fine.

PC Sam Shepherd, who investigated, said: “Drink driving can have extreme consequences and Sileikis was lucky to have avoided causing significant damage to the cars involved.”