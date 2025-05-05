Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people watched in awe as aircraft including the Red Arrows and a Lancaster Bomber staged a special fly-past as part of four days of commemorations to mark the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Stunning footage captured the military flypast that formed part of the first VE Day 80 commemorations.

A Lancaster Bomber flanked by two Spitfires led the flyover, before the Red Arrows spread their iconic red, white and blue marks across the London skies. King Charles and Queen Camilla could be seen waving to cheering crowds below . Watch the full video above.

The first of four days of celebrations began today, May 5, in London. When Big Ben struck noon, Timothy Spall recited extracts from Winston Churchill’s VE Day speech before Alan Kennett, 100, received the Commonwealth War Graves Torch. The processions then began before the military flypast at 1.50pm.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch the Red Arrows flypast from Buckingham Palace. | AFP via Getty Images

The King and Queen will host a garden party at Buckingham Palace later, while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stages an event in Downing Street and HMS Belfast commemorates 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe with a gun salute.

Other events in the capital include a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey and an evening concert at Horse Guards Parade, featuring renowned artists and musicians.

Locally, celebrations are planned across the week with events in Cardiff, Portsmouth, Liverpool and many more UK cities. Leeds has planned a vibrant parade through the city centre, including veterans and local community groups.

Pubs and bars in England and Wales have been granted permission to extend their opening hours until 1am as part of the milestone occasion.