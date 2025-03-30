Popular owner of cleaning business reveals how often you should clean your bed sheets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleaner and mum Libby Denney has revealed how often you should clean your bed sheets and highlighted the two most overlooked areas when people clean their home.

A Yorkshire cleaner has shared her number one tip for keeping your home clean.

Libby Denney, 29, from York believes "a clean home is a clean mind" and says people should take it "one room at a time" to make spring cleaning manageable.

The professional cleaner and mum-of-two says bed sheets need to be cleaned at least once a week - and by putting them on a boil wash.

Libby Denney. | Libby Denney / SWNS

To avoid it all becoming too overwhelming Libby suggests cleaning for an hour a day - 30 minutes in the day and half an hour in the evening.

Libby, director of Genie Clean, said: "You wouldn’t wear the same clothes for two weeks, so your bed sheets should ideally be changed at least once a week.

"My biggest advice is do one room a day. Don’t try to tackle it all. Dedicate an hour a day - half-an-hour in the day, and half-an-hour in the night to declutter. If you have anything in your home that doesn’t have a place, get rid of it.”

Libby says the most overlooked areas to clean are the kitchen and bathroom, and corners and sides are often missed.

She said: "Your kitchen can be one of the most cluttered areas in your house without you even realising it.”

Libby says her number one tip to have a clean home is not buying “unnecessarily.”

She said: “If you haven’t used anything in three to six months you do not need it.”

Libby’s top recommendation to stay on top of spring cleaning is taking your time and working section by section.

She said: “In your living room, start from one corner and work your way around."

Libby - who has made her own cleaning products called Genie Clean -suggests that making lists for chores is going to make life much easier.

Libby said: “If you’re keeping your home tidy, your mood is going to be a lot better.”

Libby says to avoid being overwhelmed while spring cleaning:

-Boil wash your sheets at least once every week

-Declutter as you go

-Avoid decluttering the entire house at once, take it one room at a time

-Make lists of chores and tick them off as you go

-Start cleaning from one corner of your room and then go around

-Get rid of anything that is not in use to avoid clutter

-Dedicate an hour to cleaning in the day rather than all at once