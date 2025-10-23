An ‘aggressive parrot’ is set to bring some colourful adventures to All Creatures Great and Small tonight 🦜📺

All Creatures Great and Small is back tonight.

The hit show’s sixth series will continue.

But what can you expect from the latest episode?

It is almost time for our weekly trip to Skeldale House. Nothing quite says autumn like checking in on the goings on with James Herriot, Siegfried and the gang.

All Creatures Great and Small is now in its sixth series on 5 and it has jumped the action forward to 1945. An update has also been issued on this year’s Christmas special.

Once again taking place in the Yorkshire Dales, the show is the latest adaptation of James Herriot’s books by the same name. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is All Creatures Great and Small on TV today?

Jimmy Herriot (Thomas Riches) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) in All Creatures Great and Small Series 6. Picture: Channel 5/Playground/Helen Williams

All Creatures Great and Small will be back with the sixth episode of season 6 tonight (October 23). It is the penultimate episode of the series, if you can believe it.

Channel 5 has confirmed that the show will start at 9pm this evening. It is due to run for just over an hour and will finish at approximately 10.05pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “James is worried about the practice finances but, after his pleas fall on deaf ears when he tries to discuss the matter with Siegfried, he decides to take on the role of attending vet at Hensfield dog track to earn extra money. Meanwhile, Tristan visits Mrs Ainsley, who has an aggressive parrot called George.”

Who is new to All Creatures Great and Small for series 6?

Good Housekeeping reports that Waterloo Road's Philip Martin Brown is one of the new faces who will be heading to the Yorkshire Dales this season. He will be joined by two icons of ITV’s legendary soap Coronation Street in Chris Gascoyne and Lucy-Jo Hudson.

The main cast will be back for series six including of course Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. The lead actors for the show includes:

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon (series 1–3, 5–present)

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson (later Helen Herriot)

When is the next episode of All Creatures Great and Small?

The show will be airing weekly on Thursday nights on Channel 5. It is expected to have six episodes in total, based on previous seasons.

All Creatures Great and Small will be back on Thursday, October 30 for the series six finale. Expect each episode to start at 9pm.

Since its first season back in 2020, the show has had a Christmas special each December. One is also planned for 2025 following the end of season six.

