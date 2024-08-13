Arctangent 2024: set times and stage splits, weather forecast and prohibited items for this year’s festival
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Arctangent returns to Fernhill Farm near Bristol for another year of “angular” and leftfield music.
- This year’s headliners include Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and post-rock pioneers Mogwai.
- What time are your favourite acts playing? Here’s the full set times for this week’s event plus the weather forecast.
Fernhill Farm on the outskirts of Bristol is set to become quite the noisy area over the next few days, with the return of music festival Arctangent for it’s 2024 edition (August 14 - 18)
Founded in 2013 to specifically focus on math rock, post-rock and experimental music, the festival was born out of a desire to create a niche event for fans of complex and unconventional music genres that were underrepresented in what organiser felt were the “mainstream” festival circuit.
The first ArcTanGent took place at Fernhill Farm and featured bands like 65daysofstatic, And So I Watch You From Afar and Tall Ships with the festival quickly gaining a reputation for its carefully curated lineup, intimate atmosphere, and passionate community of attendees
Over the years, it has grown in size and scope, attracting an international audience and some of the most respected names in the genre, such as Godspeed You! Black Emperor, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Explosions In The Sky - who happen to be one of the headliners at this year’s festival.
They’re joined by technical death metal act Meshuggah and post-rock pioneers Mogwai, with a host of interesting acts across the four days at the festival. But how bad are the stage clashes this year and will the heavens open across the festival site this year, nevermind there being Explosions In The Sky?
Here’s the set times, weather forecast and list of items to ditch before heading to Arctangent this year.
Full set-times and stage splits for Arctangent 2024
Wednesday 14 August 2024
Yohkai Stage:
- 00:20-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
- 23:30-00:20 - Aiming for Enrike (live silent disco)
- 22:00-23:00 - And So I Watch You From Afar
- 20:35-21:25 - Bossk
- 19:15-20:00 - LLNN
- 18:00-18:45 - Curse These Metal Hands
- 16:45-17:30 - Psychonaut
- 15:45-16:15 - Cobra the Impaler
- 14:50-15:20 - Din of Celestial Birds
- 13:55-14:25 - Hidden Mothers
- 13:00-13:30 - Host Body
Thursday 15 August 2024
Main Stage:
- 21:40-23:00 - Explosions In The Sky
- 19:30-20:40 - Spiritualized
- 17:30-18:30 - Baroness
- 15:50-16:40 - Julie Christmas
- 14:30-15:05 - Bo Ningen
- 13:20-13:50 - Healthyliving
- 12:10-12:40 - AVKRVST
- 11:00-11:30 - itoldyouiwouldeatyou
Yohkai Stage:
- 00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
- 23:10-00:00 - Karin Park (Live Silent Disco)
- 20:45-21:35 - Amenra
- 18:35-19:25 - Red Fang
- 16:45-17:25 - Conan
- 15:10-15:45 - Wyatt E.
- 13:55-14:25 - blanket
- 12:45-13:15 - Underdark
- 11:35-12:05 - Pleiades
Bixler Stage:
- 20:45-21:35 - Textures
- 18:35-19:25 - Kalandra
- 16:45-17:25 - Cats and Cats and Cats
- 15:10-15:45 - URNE
- 13:55-14:25 - Bicurious
- 12:45-13:15 - unpeople
- 11:35-12:05 - Kulk
PX3 Stage:
- 21:40-22:30 - John Cxnnor
- 19:35-20:35 - Author & Punisher
- 17:30-18:10 - Kaonashi
- 15:55-16:35 - Squid Pi**er
- 14:30-15:05 - Aiming For Enrike
- 13:20-13:50 - Hundred Year Old Man
- 12:10-12:40 - Oddism
- 11:00-11:30 - SENECA
Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:
- 20:45-21:30 - Tokky Horror
- 18:40-19:20 - Nailbreaker
- 16:45-17:25 - SKEMER
- 15:10-15:45 - Doodseskader
- 13:55-14:25 - Sun Spot
- 12:45-13:15 - Gloom Index
- 11:35-12:05 - A-Sun Amissa
- 10:00-10:50 - Fan Grrrls (podcast)
- 09:00-09:50 - Hell Bent For Metal (podcast)
Friday 16 August 2024
Main Stage:
- 21:40-23:00 - Meshuggah
- 19:40-20:40 - Animals As Leaders
- 17:50-18:40 - Ihsahn
- 16:10-17:00 - Three Trapped Tigers
- 14:35-15:25 - Year Of No Light
- 13:20-13:55 - The Omnific
- 12:10-12:40 - Zetra
- 11:00-11:30 - i Häxa
Yohkai Stage:
- 00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
- 23:10-00:00 - God Alone (Live Silent Disco)
- 20:45-21:35 - Plini
- 18:45-19:35 - Delta Sleep
- 17:05-17:45 - Night Verses
- 15:30-16:05 - Outrun The Sunlight
- 14:00-14:30 - Shy, Low
- 12:45-13:15 - BLACKSHAPE
- 11:35-12:05 - Asymmetric Universe
Bixler Stage:
- 20:45-21:35 - Show Me the Body
- 18:45-19:35 - Sigh
- 17:05-17:45 - Orchards
- 15:30-16:05 - Maruja
- 14:00-14:30 - Iress
- 12:45-13:15 - The Sun's Journey Through The Night
- 11:35-12:05 - Modern Technology
PX3 Stage:
- 21:40-22:40 - Komfortrauschen
- 19:40-20:40 - Blood Command
- 17:55-18:35 - Frail Body
- 16:10-16:55 - Glassing
- 14:40-15:20 - Every Hell
- 13:20-13:55 - Fange
- 12:10-12:40 - El Moono
- 11:00-11:30 - HAAL
Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:
- 20:45-21:35 - Teeth Of The Sea
- 18:50-19:30 - Yard
- 17:05-17:45 - Madmess
- 15:30-16:05 - Benefits
- 14:00-14:30 - Yomi Ship
- 12:45-13:15 - Sans Froid
- 11:35-12:05 - Cahill//Costello
- 10:00-10:50 - 2 Promoters, 1 Pod (podcast)
- 09:00-09:50 - Noizze (podcast)
Saturday August 17 2024
Main Stage:
- 21:30-23:00 - Mogwai
- 19:30-20:30 - Electric Wizard
- 17:40-18:30 - And So I Watch You From Afar
- 16:05-16:50 - SCALER
- 14:35-15:20 - Bossk
- 13:20-13:55 - Hexvessel
- 12:10-12:40 - BRIQUEVILLE
Yohkai Stage:
- 00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
- 23:10-00:25 - AK/DK (Live Silent Disco)
- 20:35-21:25 - Caspian
- 18:35-19:25 - Brontide
- 16:55-17:35 - Imperial Triumphant
- 15:25-16:00 - Silver Moth
- 14:00-14:30 - VOWER
- 12:45-13:15 - Sunnata
- 11:35-12:05 - FORT
Bixler Stage:
- 20:35-21:25 - SLIFT
- 18:35-19:25 - earthtone9
- 16:55-17:35 - Pijn
- 15:25-16:00 - KEN Mode
- 14:00-14:30 - WuW
- 12:45-13:15 - Haus Horo
- 11:35-12:05 - Codex Serafini
PX3 Stage:
- 21:30-22:30 - MSPAINT
- 19:30-20:30 - Gallops
- 17:40-18:25 - Outlander
- 16:05-16:50 - Nadir
- 14:35-15:20 - Ànteros
- 13:20-13:55 - Love Sex Machine
- 12:10-12:40 - Cassus
- 11:00-11:30 - Torpor
Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:
- 20:35-21:20 - COLOSSAL SQUID
- 18:35-19:20 - Thot
- 16:55-17:35 - God Alone
- 15:25-16:00 - PEACH
- 14:00-14:30 - Thank
- 12:45-13:15 - Quade
- 11:35-12:05 - Maebe
- 10:00-10:50 - Spaceships Over Glasgow (with Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai)
- 09:00-09:50 - Come My Fanatics: A Journey Into The World of Electric Wizard
What items are prohibited from Arctangent 2024?
A pretty run of the mill list - in fact, one of the more concise lists we’ve seen during the music festival season. Simply put, the following items are prohibited from being brought to the grounds of Arctangent 2024:
- Illegal Substances (including laughing gas and “legal highs.”).
- Weapons.
- Sharp Objects.
- Glass.
- Pyrotechnics / Flares / Fireworks.
- Animals (with the acceptance of previously agreed assistance dogs.)
- Lasers / Laser pens.
- SLR and Professional cameras (unless you have been granted a press pass.)
Small camping stoves and BBQs are permitted on the campgrounds, but organisers request that they be lifted off any grass and disposed of responsibly.
What is the weather forecast for Arctangent 2024?
Those arriving on Wednesday to Fernhill Farms are in for a wet one, with the Met Office forecast rain throughout the day in the area. Thankfully as the festival progresses though, the weather is set to get better.
Day-by-day forecast for Arctangent 2024
- Wednesday August 14 2024: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime (23°c.)
- Thursday August 15 2024: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning (24°c.)
- Friday August 16 2024: Sunny intervals (22°c.)
- Saturday August 17 2024: Sunny intervals (23°c.)
For last minute tickets including weekend and day options, visit Arctangent’s ticketing page for more details and payment options.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.