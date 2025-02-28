24-hour rave event for charity

The 24-hour Rave Around The Clock for Macmillan.

A Sleaford entertainment venue is holding a 24-hour rave event in aid of a cancer charity next month.

Ryan and Hollie Blankley run the The Yard Venue in Sleaford Market Place and have agreed to host an ‘Around The Clock’ 24-hour rave, starting just after midday on April 20.

The sound system is being laid on by 4EBT2 and there will be a rosta of local DJ’s all keen to get you grooving from the get go.

Entry will be £10 on the door, as they are raising money for MacMillan Cancer Support who have been there for the younger brother of local music lover Dean Barnshaw over the last few months while he has been undergoing his chemotherapy.

Ryan explained: “We have been involved with the historic music and rave scene for a while and hosted a rave and documentary film viewing in January. We have a regular house music night with several local DJs and so we got together with Dean who wanted to do something to help the people who have been supporting his brother.

"We came up with this marathon rave night which we thought was fitting for Dean.”

People are invited to come and help fundraise and people are also invited to come along and have a go at DJ-ing themselves, with DJs being encouraged to make a £50 contribution to the charity cause for a spot of up to three hours and tickets for family and friends.

Ryan said: “There are 15 to 20 people who have shown an interested in doing a DJ set at the event, which is really good.

"We wanted to get the word out there and have already had lots of interest and we are now piecing together the final details.

"It will be a collection of different types of music styles from the early nineties up to present day, but will appeal to the masses.”

The door and bar will close at approximately 1.30am, however the venue will still be open to a managed crowd while the DJ’s continue to play throughout the night and into the following morning.

They have other events planned for March too including a mediumship event, a St Patrick’s night with live band and Irish dancers, and a Mother’s Day wreath making workshop.