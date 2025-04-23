24-hour rave marathon raises cash for cancer charity

Kicking off at Midday on Easter Sunday, Rave around the Clock saw 190 ravers support the event throughout the day at The Yard Venue in Sleaford Market Place.

It was organised by Dean Barnshaw and the 4EBT2 Collective with numerous DJs offering to take part and do slots during the 24-hour session.

A German dance track was the final one to be played to conclude the marathon effort.

Dean said it was a roaring success. Commenting on The Yard Venue’s social media, he said: “I struggled to last the whole 24 hours, however, I finally got there, although I was a bit emotional at the end.

“A big thank you to all the DJ’s that played over the 24 hours, especially Greg Unsinn Lee for providing the sound system and Richard Pask for the lighting and technical advice. Also, a big shout out to Intars and Vlad who kept everyone safe.

“Finally, the #4EBT2 Collective are forever grateful to Ryan Blankley and Hollie Blankley for believing in us to put on such an epic event and letting us play through the twilight hours till the following lunch time.”

Ryan explained: “We have been involved with the historic music and rave scene for a while and hosted a rave and documentary film viewing in January. We have a regular house music night with several local DJs and so we got together with Dean who wanted to do something to help the people who have been supporting his brother.

"We came up with this marathon rave night which we thought was fitting for Dean.”

People wee invited to go along and help fundraise and were also invited to have a go at DJ-ing themselves, with DJs being encouraged to make a £50 contribution to the charity cause for a spot of up to three hours and tickets for family and friends.

Future #4EBT2 Collective events over the summer include another at The Yard Venue on May 31, 8pm till late - ‘Not Forgotten’, another fundraiser with the ‘Future Funk Boys’ Marvin Haines and Christopher Mcbrearty and guest DJ Richie P in aid of Breast Cancer Now and the breast cancer and oncology departments at United Lincolnshire Hospitals.

They will be playing ‘80s-2010s house, Italo House, Progressive House, Trance and Old School rave 89-92.

The #EBT2 Collective will also be playing on June 14 in The Marquis of Granby beer garden in Northgate, Sleaford, 2pm till late with guests opening the RiverLight Festival, which will be followedon the following Sunday morning with frolics and chilled vibes outside at The Hub as part of The RiverLight Festival

They will be back on June 21 at The Watergate YARD from 2pm till late on the balcony with special guests for the closing of the RiverLight Festival.

1 . Rave - Dean Barnshaw event organiser in support of macmillan for his brother.jpg Dean Barnshaw event organiser in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, for his brother. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

2 . Rave - L TO R Harry Brooke 19, Jude Barnshaw 19.jpg DJ-ing during the charity rave event in Sleaford - L-R Harry Brooke and Jude Barnshaw. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON