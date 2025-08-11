'A brilliant event that brought Horncastle together' -- horse fair is huge success

Once the largest horse-trading event in the world until it folded in 1948, the fair was brought back to life in 2023 by the Horncastle History and Heritage Society.

It is now an arts celebration of the town’s past, as well as a community get-together aimed at creating new traditions.

And the latest edition, staged last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, was a huge success, featuring a procession through the town, market stalls, live music and dance, craft workshops, films, talks, outdoor games, poetry and food and drink.

A spokesperson for the society said: “It was a brilliant event that brought the town together. It was a way of celebrating heritage in a quirky way, full of family fun. We thank everyone for giving their time and enthusiasm.”

There might not have been as many real horses on show as when the fair was in its heyday and once sold a future winner of the Grand National.

But Bomber, the well-known local shire horse, made his presence felt – as did a group of rescued horses and ponies from the LIncoln-based Didi Riders and Drivers group on Sunday. Dani Dodds, of the group, said: “The community spirit was unreal.”

The festival was staged at various venues across town, including the community centre, where the theatre and art group, Lumo Workshop, held drop-in creative sessions and artist Nikki Bennett oversaw a horse-themed watercolour event.

The centre also hosted talks by local historian Bob Wayne about the history of Horncastle Canal and by Brian Burbidge on the history of the pit pony.

The ‘Mane Event’, held on Saturday, kicked off with performances by the Creative Heights artistic learning organisation, followed by folk dancing, music and performances by the Horncastle Community Choir and the Horncastle-based Dance 10 group.

Live music in the walled garden at Banovallum House, featured Nigel & Teri, The Outdoor Cats, Mike Wisdom and others, while a horseshoe trail added to the fun of the three days.

Other performances were provided by the Tappin’ In tap-dance initiative, a DJ and the Rhubarb Theatre with its comedy gymkhana.

And other attractions included vintage bicycles, hobby-horse racing, mobile billboards, an illuminated Pegasus and the Fabuloso Organ, an interactive electronic instrument.

The society ran the event in partnership with the East Lindsey-based Sessions Arts programme, with support from Horncastle Town Council. East Lindsey District Council, Arts Council England an an army of volunteers.

Check out our collection of photos below from the horse fair, kindly supplied by D.R. Dawson Photography.

1 . Bomber makes new friends Bomber, the popular shire horse, owned by Eve Miller (left), of Horncastle, makes new friends at the fair in William McArdell (6) and Emily McArdell (14), who both live in the town. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

2 . Horse Fair procession on the march The Horse Fair procession through the town was a spectacular highlight of Saturday's 'Mane Event'. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

3 . Fascinated by the Fabuloso Organ The Fabuloso Organ, an interactive, electronic instrument, fascinated Ian Marshman and his six-year-old daughter, Hattie Marshman. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography