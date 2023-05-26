ABBA Sensation aim to roll back the years at Trinity Arts Centre with hits galore

ABBA Sensation will be performing at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later this year

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 24.

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see this leading tribute act, performing some of the many hits of Sweden’s most illustrious pop music exports.

Relive the authentic ABBA experience with ABBA Sensation.

ABBA Sensation will take you back to the golden days of ABBA. These guys have it all – the harmonies, the costumes, the choreography and a sprinkling of light-hearted humour.

This has allowed them to become one of the most sought-after ABBA tribute bands in the world. The band even speaks Swedish onstage!

From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Sensation perform all of ABBA’s greatest hits. The band has also included a couple of songs from Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!

With plenty of audience participation and sing-a-long moments, this band wow audiences and sell out venues wherever they go.

For more, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk