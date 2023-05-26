Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

ABBA Sensation aim to roll back the years at Trinity Arts Centre with hits galore

ABBA Sensation
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th May 2023, 00:00 BST
ABBA Sensation will be performing at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later this yearABBA Sensation will be performing at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later this year
ABBA Sensation will be performing at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later this year

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 24.

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see this leading tribute act, performing some of the many hits of Sweden’s most illustrious pop music exports.

Relive the authentic ABBA experience with ABBA Sensation.

Most Popular

    ABBA Sensation will take you back to the golden days of ABBA. These guys have it all – the harmonies, the costumes, the choreography and a sprinkling of light-hearted humour.

    This has allowed them to become one of the most sought-after ABBA tribute bands in the world. The band even speaks Swedish onstage!

    From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Sensation perform all of ABBA’s greatest hits. The band has also included a couple of songs from Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!

    With plenty of audience participation and sing-a-long moments, this band wow audiences and sell out venues wherever they go.

    Trinity Arts CentreTrinity Arts Centre
    Trinity Arts Centre

    For more, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Abba SensationGainsboroughABBAWaterloo