ABBA Sensation to hit the stage soon at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, January 28.

Fans of the recent ABBA comeback will want to make sure they see a performance soon at the Trinity Street-based venue from this leading tribute band.Relive the authentic ABBA experience with ABBA Sensation.ABBA Sensation will take you back to the golden days of ABBA. These guys have it all – the harmonies, the costumes, the choreography and a sprinkling of light-hearted humour.This has allowed them to become one of the most sought-after ABBA tribute bands. From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Sensation perform all of ABBA’s greatest hits. The band have also included a couple of songs from Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!ABBA Sensation are proud to present a premium tribute experience and have worked very hard to recreate the ABBA sound.

