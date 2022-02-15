New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 4.
If you love reggae music then this widely acclaimed tribute show is not to be missed when it comes to the Lincoln venue soon.The music that filled the airwaves during the 80s and 90s is brought to life again by Johnny2bad in a hit-packed live show.The band who once backed Sting and Pato Banton will recreate the million-selling songs of the reggae era in a highly acclaimed touring show.UB40, Aswad, Inner Circle, Bob Marley, and Big Mountain are just a few of the artists covered in this two-hour spectacular of a show.The band appeared on Top of The Pops four times and, together with a three-piece horn section, and two singers, will take you all on a memorable journey down memory lane, playing a vast array of reggae hits made famous by some of the best-loved artistes of the last 50 years.
Details: For more on the show at the city centre venue, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincolnco.uk