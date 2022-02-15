The Absolute Reggae Show is not to be missed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 4.

If you love reggae music then this widely acclaimed tribute show is not to be missed when it comes to the Lincoln venue soon.The music that filled the airwaves during the 80s and 90s is brought to life again by Johnny2bad in a hit-packed live show.The band who once backed Sting and Pato Banton will recreate the million-selling songs of the reggae era in a highly acclaimed touring show.UB40, Aswad, Inner Circle, Bob Marley, and Big Mountain are just a few of the artists covered in this two-hour spectacular of a show.The band appeared on Top of The Pops four times and, together with a three-piece horn section, and two singers, will take you all on a memorable journey down memory lane, playing a vast array of reggae hits made famous by some of the best-loved artistes of the last 50 years.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: For more on the show at the city centre venue, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincolnco.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.