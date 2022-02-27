Check out the touring production of Elaine Howell's comedy At The Wake (Photo credit: Andy Evans)

Caistor Town Hall, March 11/Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, March 18.

Hambledon Productions are presenting performances of Elaine Howell’s comedy At The Wake, directed by John Hewer.It is the wake after Stanley’s funeral. The three sons have done well for themselves – mainly thanks to Stan.The wives loathe each other and don’t think much of their own husbands either. The recently widowed Pat thinks it is now the best time to reveal some lifelong secrets.The brothers are about to get the shock of their lives because, when families get together, drama isn’t far behind.At the Wake won the 2020 Scratch Night event at Louth Riverhead Theatre .

Details: Both performances start at 7.30pm. For the Caistor visit, tickets are £10 on the door/ £9 in advance, available from the post office or www.hambledonproductions.com while for the Wickenby show, tickets are £10 full /£9 conc, from www.broadbenttheatre.orgPhoto: Andy Evans

