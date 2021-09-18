Acclaimed show pays homage to Kate Bush

An Evening Without Kate Bush

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, October 14.

After success at the Edinburgh Fringe, An Evening Without Kate Bush is embarking on its first UK tour, including a visit to the Plowright Theatre.Kate Bush has always attracted loyal and devoted followers. This show celebrates their stories.Whether you’re an uber-fan or Kate Bush newbie, make sure you join performer Sarah-Louise Young to howl with The Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. Kate’s not there, but you are…Over a career spanning five decades, from releasing Wuthering Heights at 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Kate Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics.Through it all, fans have stayed strong. In this unique show, Young invites you to celebrate the ground-breaking music.

Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto: Steve Ullathorne

