Adult laughs all the way in Sleeping With Beauty at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Sleeping With Beauty

By Steve Eyley
Monday, 9th May 2022, 5:00 pm

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, May 14.

Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Ben-Ryan Davies visits the Trinity Street-based venue soon in this naughty adult panto.He is set to play the Prince in the ‘fun and filthy’ adult panto, a show strictly not for children.Audiences will be falling off their chairs with laughter as the cast perform a hilarious fairy-tale, full of cheeky innuendoes.Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “We are delighted to have Hot Rock Productions here to present Sleeping with Beauty. The audience will be in for an evening full of hilarious innuendoes, so make sure to book your tickets.”Ben-Ryan Davies added: “I can’t wait to bring this show to the Trinity Arts Centre for one night only. Don’t miss it - it’s a night you definitely won’t forget for a long time!”

Details: Go to https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173606368

