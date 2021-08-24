Adventure time when Ben Fogle comes to Baths Hall

Ben Fogle

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, September 4.

The adventurer and television personality will be the first act to take to the stage at The Baths Hall since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Although the venue has been used as a vaccination centre, with almost 50,000 vaccinations carried out, Ben will be the first act to perform on stage to an audience.Ben Fogle said: “I am very excited to be returning to the stage in Scunthorpe with my tour Tales from the Wilderness.“Theatres and live stage shows are an essential part of Britain’s rich cultural heritage and I am very proud to be supporting theatres as we return to a form of normality.“It will be emotional to tread the boards once again. Our theatres have suffered greatly over the last 18 months and it is our responsibility to support their reopening.”

Details: A full list of upcoming shows can be found at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

