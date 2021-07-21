Adventure time when TV star Ben Fogle visits Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Baths Hall Scunthorpe September 4.
Ben will visit the area later this year as part of his much-delayed tour.Get ready for plenty of thrilling tales from a modern day explorer.From crossing Antarctica to conquering Everest, Ben will take the audience on an inspiring adventure-packed journey through his career to date.Join Ben in this uplifting and exciting show, when he’ll be sharing his stories of the wilderness.Ben has climbed Everest, been swimming with crocodiles, saved elephants, dodged pirates, been marooned for a year on an uninhabited island, walked to the South Pole, crossed the Empty Quarter with camels, rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, tracked the migration of the Wildebeest, swum from Alcatraz, had a flesh eating disease and messed around with ferrets.
Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk