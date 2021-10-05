Adventure time with Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, October 22.
There will stories aplenty of amazing escapades from a fascinating life when adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes comes to the Baths Hall soon on his rescheduled Living Dangerously tour.Named by The Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, inspiring generations and risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously offers a personal journey through Sir Ranulph’s life.
Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto: Gary Salter