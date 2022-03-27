One of the leading performers on the UK comedy scene is back on the road with his most famous character in new show Gig For Victory.As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the spring and summer, the men and women of this great country will need answers.Answers that they know they need, answers to questions they never knew existed.And when that moment comes, who better to show the way, to provide those answers, than the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord?Steeped in the deep and ancient barroom wisdom of countless lock-ins, the Pub Landlord is there to show the way. Wherever you are, he will come, offering people thirsty for common sense a full pint of the good stuff.