Album artwork through the ages not to be missed at Lincolnshire museum

The Collection Museum, Lincoln, until January 22.

The exhibition celebrates the creativity and ingenuity behind the design of iconic vinyl album covers from 1949 to 2021.

Explore the history and inspiration behind instantly recognisable covers such as Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures and The Beatles’ White Album, among many other classics.

The exhibition will also include a juke box installation where visitors can listen to their favourite tracks from previous decades.

At The Collection Museum, visitors will also get the chance to see items from Lincolnshire’s sometimes surprising musical past.

Laura Garner from The Collection Museum said: “Album artwork enhances our enjoyment of music in its own unique way, and this exhibition is a real celebration of that artistry.”

Details: Tickets cost £5 per person, or £3.50 for concessions. Get your tickets now at: thecollectionmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/44125?catID=43989&