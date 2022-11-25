Alford Silver Band will be getting Christmas off to a cracker of a start on Saturday December 3 with a free concert in the town’s Corn Exchange in the Market Place.

Alford Band is rehearsing for a busy festive season Josh shares a joke d with band leader Josh Wilkinson

The band’s chairman, Mike Green said: “With the rising cost of living, Christmas will be tough for many people, but we want to get the festive season off to a good start in the town, so there will be no charge for admission.

“Sponsorship that we received from Alford Town Council last year will assist us to do this, but that doesn’t cover all of the band’s expenses, which include the hire of the hall. So there will be a raffle and also a voluntary retiring collection for those who enjoy the concert.”

The concert promises to be a real Christmas cracker, with the band’s youthful and talented musical director, Josh Wilkinson preparing a challenging programme that is sure to have the audience tapping their feet.

And with a light-hearted commentary - usually with jokes at band members’ expense - an enjoyable evening is guaranteed for all.

The band’s last concert in the Corn Exchange on October 1 - Lincolnshire Day - was very well attended, with many of the audience eagerly looking forward to the Christmas concert.

Mike added: “With no admission charge, there is no reserved seating. We are confident that we will fit everyone into the hall, but early attendance is recommended for the best seats.”

The doors open at 7pm, with the concertstarting promptly at 7.30pm.

The highly sought after band starts its busy Christmas programme of engagements on November 27 at Fotherby, and will be performing at various venues across the area right up until December 23

