Annual Poppy Prom raises money for Sleaford's Royal British Legion

It was a near full house for the 18th Poppy Prom, put on by the Sleaford & District Branch of the Royal British Legion on Saturday evening.

Performed by the Sleaford Concert Band, it was staged in the hall of St George’s Academy, in Sleaford under the conductorship of Pete Stockdale.

This year’s musical theme, chosen by Director of Music Richard Joyce, was said to be varied, showing the prowess of the many talented musicians in the band during the first half of the concert.

The second half included a tribute to the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid and led up to the “Prom Night” with all the favourite patriotic sing-along songs. Flag waving was essential and flags were provided on the night for a fabulous concert and unashamed patriotism.There was also a raffle during the evening and refreshments with all funds raised going to the Poppy Appeal and to help the Royal British Legion to continue its work in supporting the service and ex-service community.

The Royal British Legion was formed in 1921 from a number of ex-service charities and has looked after the welfare of servicemen and women, and their families, from all conflicts ever since.

The branch meets on the second Monday of every month at 7pm at the Legionnaires Club, Sleaford. Anyone wishing to join them would be most welcome.

1 . mssp-071023-8.JPG Sleaford Concert Band at the Poppy Prom. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David dawson

2 . mssp-071023-4.JPG Sleaford Concert Band in action. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

3 . mssp-071023-1.JPG Much patriotic flag waving for the Poppy Prom. Photo: David Dawson

4 . mssp-071023-7.JPG A full house. The audience applaud the concert band. Photo: David Dawson