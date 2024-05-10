Check out the latest film screenings coming up at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Film screenings this weekend

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

There are more great film screenings coming up at the Trinity Street-based venue for movie fans to enjoy.First up, on May 17, is the chance to see Marisa Abela and Jack O'Connell in Amy Winehouse: Back To Black (15).

The film tells the extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse's early rise to fame and the making of groundbreaking album Back to Black.

On the same day, you can see The Iron Claw (15). It tells the story of the Von Erich brothers as they make history in the highly competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, the brothers seek immortality.

Finally, on May 19 you can see 42nd Street The Musical (PG). This is the largest ever staging of the Tony Award-winning musical, filmed live in the heart of London’s West End, starring Bonnie Langford.

Details: For more on the screenings, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk