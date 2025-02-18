Are you all loving the seat?

In addition to the free professional photographs available for people at the love heart seat on the day, a caricature artist offered free portraits and the Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter from Rhubarb Theatre handed out 100 free roses kindly provided by Interflora.

St Denys’ Church was open for soup and hot drink refreshments, and the Market Square Café and Restaurant had Valentine’s-themed cake available to enjoy. This weekend, Saturday, February 22, a healthy heart event will take place from 10am-2pm on Market Place and in St Denys’ Church Hall with health-related stands, free diabetes and cholesterol checks, and a kid’s pop-up caving activity.

Already, lots of heart tags have been hung at the heart seat – many in dedication to special people loved and lost, as well as Valentine’s tributes and shout-outs for brilliant local businesses. You can take your own photos at the love heart seat until Monday, February 24. It lights up in the evenings too. Collect a heart tag to dedicate and hang on it from local businesses: Market Square Cafe, Bellissimo Boutique and The Solo Bar in Sleaford’s Market Place, Treasured Trove in Bristol Arcade, From Poland With Love, Ruth Burrows Art Shop, and Lincolnshire Co-op’s Travel branch.