Rhubarb Theatre characters handed out flowers around the heart seat on Sleaford Market Place. Photo: NKDCRhubarb Theatre characters handed out flowers around the heart seat on Sleaford Market Place. Photo: NKDC
Rhubarb Theatre characters handed out flowers around the heart seat on Sleaford Market Place. Photo: NKDC

Are you all loving the seat?

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST
Lots of love was shared at the Valentine’s heart seat at Sleaford’s Market Place on Saturday, during one of two days with free activities centered around the installation.

In addition to the free professional photographs available for people at the love heart seat on the day, a caricature artist offered free portraits and the Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter from Rhubarb Theatre handed out 100 free roses kindly provided by Interflora.

St Denys’ Church was open for soup and hot drink refreshments, and the Market Square Café and Restaurant had Valentine’s-themed cake available to enjoy. This weekend, Saturday, February 22, a healthy heart event will take place from 10am-2pm on Market Place and in St Denys’ Church Hall with health-related stands, free diabetes and cholesterol checks, and a kid’s pop-up caving activity.

Already, lots of heart tags have been hung at the heart seat – many in dedication to special people loved and lost, as well as Valentine’s tributes and shout-outs for brilliant local businesses. You can take your own photos at the love heart seat until Monday, February 24. It lights up in the evenings too. Collect a heart tag to dedicate and hang on it from local businesses: Market Square Cafe, Bellissimo Boutique and The Solo Bar in Sleaford’s Market Place, Treasured Trove in Bristol Arcade, From Poland With Love, Ruth Burrows Art Shop, and Lincolnshire Co-op’s Travel branch.

Rhubarb Theatre's Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter greet families in the market Place around the heart seat. Photo: NKDC

1. Valentines event photo 3.jpg

Rhubarb Theatre's Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter greet families in the market Place around the heart seat. Photo: NKDC Photo: NKDC

The Market Place cafe served up special cakes. Photo: NKDC

2. Valentines event photo 5.jpg

The Market Place cafe served up special cakes. Photo: NKDC Photo: NKDC

A caricature artist provided an added attraction. Photo: NKDC

3. 250215HW Market Place Valentine's Day themed event UKSPF (3).jpeg

A caricature artist provided an added attraction. Photo: NKDC Photo: NKDC

Related topics:Sleaford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice