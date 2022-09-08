Register
Arnhem commemorated in village parade and gala

Caythorpe held its annual gala and Arnhem veterans commemoration event last week.

By Andy Hubbert
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:55 pm
Arnhem veterans parade through the village. Photo: Deborah Knowles
Arnhem veterans parade through the village. Photo: Deborah Knowles

The weekend is held to remember the many paratroopers who were based around the village in the Second World War before heading off to take part in the ill-fated battle for the bridges of Arnhem in the Netherlands.

The traditional gala was held on the playing field on the Saturday, with musical entertainment by 1940s singer Kelly Ann, Darcy Brown and the Loveden Festival Singers.

There were stalls, children’s activities, an ‘unofficial’ crufts dog show, welly wanging championship, 1940s and 1950s fancy dress contest, Spitfire flypast and a tug-o-war between the villagers and the visiting Paratroopers, who also laid on activities. The gala raised just over £4,000 for the upkeep of the playing field.

    The Kirk family taking part in the dog show. Photo: Deborah Knowles

    On Sunday the 216 Parachute Signal Regiment paraded up the High Street with veterans for a service at St Vincent’s Church.

    Caythorpe villagers take on the Paratroopers in the tug-o-war. Photo: Deborah Knowles
    Erika Hewitt won the welly wanging contest. Photo: Deborah Knowles
    Local author Margaret Grant promoted her latest book at the Caythorpe gala. Photo: Deborah Knowles
    1940s vocalist Kelly Ann performs at the gala. Photo: local author Margaret Grant
    Paratroopers do battle in the tug-o-war. Photo: Deborah Knowles
    Arnhem veterans at the Caythorpe memorial. Photo: Deborah Knowles
