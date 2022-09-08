Arnhem commemorated in village parade and gala
Caythorpe held its annual gala and Arnhem veterans commemoration event last week.
The weekend is held to remember the many paratroopers who were based around the village in the Second World War before heading off to take part in the ill-fated battle for the bridges of Arnhem in the Netherlands.
The traditional gala was held on the playing field on the Saturday, with musical entertainment by 1940s singer Kelly Ann, Darcy Brown and the Loveden Festival Singers.
There were stalls, children’s activities, an ‘unofficial’ crufts dog show, welly wanging championship, 1940s and 1950s fancy dress contest, Spitfire flypast and a tug-o-war between the villagers and the visiting Paratroopers, who also laid on activities. The gala raised just over £4,000 for the upkeep of the playing field.
On Sunday the 216 Parachute Signal Regiment paraded up the High Street with veterans for a service at St Vincent’s Church.