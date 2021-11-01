Romeo Castellucci’s latest piece, ‘The Third Reich’, is coming to Skegness on 27-28 November 2021. EMN-210111-104622001

SO Festival’s digital arts extravaganza, SOvember Weekender 2021, will offer audiences a rare opportunity to attend the UK premier of ‘The Third Reich’: the latest, artistic piece from Romeo Castellucci.

Throughout his career, Castellucci has produced numerous plays as an author, director and designer, winning numerous awards in the process and cementing his position as one of the most celebrated artists on the European theatre circuit over the last 30 years.

Inspired by Victor Klemperer’s book of the same title - in which Klemperer examined how the Nazis systematically worked the language of fascism into everyday German language - this sensory experience centres around a video installation, during which all the nouns found in the dictionary are projected in a sequence onto a giant screen, but appearing so fast that it is virtually impossible for audiences to focus on the individual words and language dissolves into white noise and chaos.

This immersive installation will be topping the bill for SOvember Weekender: a weekend of digital arts encounters, experiences and exploration and organised by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, supported by Arts Council England

and East Lindsey District Council.

This free event will take place in Skegness on November 27 and 28, promising to “challenge audiences’ perceptions of what art really can be and what really can be art”, with a range of artistic pieces including immersive installations, prancing pixels and roaming robotics.

Further details about this event’s eclectic programme, and the talented artists who will be performing throughout the weekend, are set to be announced across the coming weeks.

Magna Vitae’s Executive Director, James Brindle said: “Whilst the past year has proved challenging, it has also provided us with an invaluable opportunity to think outside the box, revisit our definition of ‘art’ and devise ambitious, new cultural offerings, aimed at bringing contemporary artforms to the doorsteps of our diverse communities.

“SOvember Weekender 2021 will offer audiences a unique opportunity to engage with high quality, cutting edge and, at times, challenging, digital performances from across the continent. As well as entertaining and inspiring local residents, we hope that hosting such an innovative event and an exclusive UK premier in Skegness will also encourage audience’s from across the country to visit Lincolnshire, support local businesses during a traditionally

quieter season and experience all that our wonderful coastal towns have to offer.”

‘The Third Reich’ will be performed at The Embassy Theatre, Skegness on Saturday November 27 at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday 28 November 28 at 1pm and 3pm.

Performances are free, but have a limited capacity and tickets must be booked in advance.

Please note ‘The Third Reich’ installation is for audiences aged 13 and over and features high volume audio, vibrations and flashing images with a strobe effect, making it possibly unsuitable for photosensitive audiences, or people with epilepsy.

Tickets for these performances are now available to book via the Embassy Theatre website here.