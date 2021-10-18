Back to the 80s when top tribute visits New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Expect hits galore with From Gold To Rio

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 24.

Two of the UK’s most iconic 80s bands will be brought to life in one power-packed tribute show.From Gold to Rio will take you on a nostalgic journey to the New Romantic sounds which ruled the charts in the first half of the 1980s.With more than 20 top 10 hits, the show will feature two hours of non-stop classics including Gold, Rio, True, The Reflex, Through the Barricades, Save A Prayer, Lifeline, Girls on Film, to name a few, all guaranteed to leave you shouting for more.Performed by an eight-piece live band with more than 30 years of professional experience, this show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies, a powerhouse rhythm section and an infectious sense of fun. If you’re a Wild Boy or a Soul Boy, don’t miss it .

