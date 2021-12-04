New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 24.

The popular stand-up is hitting the road again with new show It Was The 90s!Shaparak tackles an equally celebrated and maligned decade. For Shaparak this was the time of her 20s and 'ladette' culture ruled.It was also the decade of relative peace and prosperity when there was nothing to be done but party.With a sense that anything was possible, Shaparak found herself flying about London with hope in her heart, and a tenner in her pocket, regularly matching the boys pint-for-pint and frequently waking up in parts of London she'd never heard of.Throughout her comedy career, Shaparak has notched up numerous high profile television appearances including Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Channel 4’s Comedy Gala At The O2, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and many more.

Shaparak Khorsandi

